Charli Baltimore has had one of the most interesting and successful careers within the hip-hop game. Some remember her from her relationship with B.I.G, others remember her from Murda Inc, some know her as a mother of Philly DJ Siaanni Love, but most don’t know the real Charli Baltimore.

She sat down with DJ Caesar to discuss the reasoning behind her new reality show Charli Knows Best, which is available now on Bossip.com. She says she’s always been someone okay to be behind the scenes and out of the spotlight, but now she’s showing the world her day to day life in this new reality show.

She tells DJ Caesar what it was like to work in Detroit for a few years running a music label, and how she feels about today’s landscape of music.

Watch the full interview with Boom 103.9 and make sure you go and check out Charli Knows Best on Bossip.com now!

Charli Baltimore Tells DJ Caesar Why She Decided To Step Out Of Her Comfort Zone and Do This Reality Show “Charli Knows Best” was originally published on hot1079philly.com