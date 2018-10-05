The Rewind: Welcome Back Mr. Carter! Lil Wayne Is Back And Better Than Ever

This week’s episode of The Rewind is a very special one. This week was a historic one and Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are on hand to break it all down for us.

Let’s start with the most important announcement of all. Out of nowhere, though we didn’t deserve it at all, Lil Wayne released the highly anticipated Tha Carter V on us. On September 28, one day after his birthday, Lil Wayne gifted fans with the album they had been waiting on for at least five years. The album, which is on track to be another #1 from Wayne, was loaded with a ton of celebrity talent, including production by Swizz Beatz and Zaytoven and features from Kendrick Lamar, XXXTentacion, Nicki Minaj, and Travis Scott. Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise take a moment to break down their favorite things about the album and then give it a 1-10 rating from their perspective.

Next up, Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise discuss Logic’s new nearly 8 minute track, “Wu-Tang Forever” featuring Cappadonna, Masta Killa, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, RZA, and every other living member of the Wu you can think of. The song appears on Logic’s YSIV project. Obviously, Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are huge hip hop heads but were they feeling this one from Logic? They take a moment to break down the record and give their honest rating. Do you agree with their review?

The fellas then discuss the upcoming film, First Man, which hits theaters on October 12. The film is about NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon and focuses on Neil Armstrong, played by Ryan Gosling, during the years of 1961-1969. The film is based on a book by James R. Hansen which details a first hand account of everything that transpired during that historic period. It was rated highly by Rotton Tomatoes, which gave it an 88% rating but were Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise feeling it? You can find out all that and more when you check out this week’s episode of The Rewind!

