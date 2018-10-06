Nicki Minaj Covers ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Music Icon Issue

Nicki Minaj might not be on the top of everyone’s list considering the rise of Cardi B, but she definitely just dropped a magazine cover shoot that will remind many that she’s very much a force to be reckoned with. The Queens rapper shared via Instagram images from her cover shoot with Harper’s Bazaar for its Music Icon issue.

Hollywood Life reports:

After releasing her Queen album in August and launching Queen Radio the same month, Nicki’s fans bowed down even more after she posted her photo shoot for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, shot by photographer Greg Swales, to Instagram on Oct. 5. Nicki gave us a couture show fit for royalty, stunting in a Stello coat, a sheer leotard embellished with appliques, a ballroom gown and pink fur! Not only was Nicki elevated to the status of a magazine deity, but her cleavage also got a boost thanks to the designer threads. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper even gave a social media wink to fellow hip hop chart-topper Lil Uzi Vert, 24, referencing a verse from one of his tracks. “Spanish girl name Rosa, and she from the coast,” Nicki captioned one of the photos, borrowing a line from “Let You Know.”

Before Queen Nicki let off the images from the shoot, she posted a backpack in pink and black colorways with the phrase “Nicki Stopped My Bag” that seems to be aimed at Cardi B, this after the pair got into a light scuffle and the Invasion Of Privacy took to IG and said something about Nicki getting in the way of trying to stop her from getting the bag.

Stay tuned to that development. But in the meantime, check out Nicki Minaj looking glorious on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar below.

Photo: Getty

