Birdman & Tyga Working On Settlement Over $10 Million Lawsuit

Lil Wayne wasn’t the only Cash Money Records artist to say they’ve been stiffed on getting properly compensated during their time on the label. After Tyga brought a $10 million lawsuit against Birdman over unpaid royalties, it looks like the two sides are trying to work out a settlement deal.

Earlier this year, Tyga sued Cash Money and Young Money Records accusing them of ceasing to pay him royalties for the albums “Careless World” and “Hotel California” after they parted ways in 2016.

He claimed to have demanded his money numerous times but was never paid.

The rapper sued for breach of contract and is seeking $10 million in damages.

On October 1, docs were filed in the case in which Birdman’s Cash Money is asking for an extension to respond to the lawsuit. Birdman acknowledges that his answer was due this week but is requesting until the end of the month.

The outlet adds that Birdman has gotten an agreement from Tyga to extend the deadline to respond to the lawsuit. There is still an impending ruling by the judge overseeing the matter.

Tyga is currently is signed to his own imprint Last Kings Records and distributed by Empire.

