CLOSE
Education
Home > Education

Ole Miss Faculty, Students Fight To Have Journalism School Renamed After Ida B. Wells-Barnett

This move comes after a racially suggestive Facebook post from a donor sparked outrage.

Leave a comment

A racially suggestive Facebook post by a University of Mississippi donor has prompted faculty and students to lead an effort to rename their journalism school after Civil Rights advocate, journalist, and educator Ida B. Wells-Barnett, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to the news outlet Ed Meek, one of the institution’s biggest donors, took to social media in September to post about a drop in the school’s enrollment. “A 3 percent decline in enrollment is nothing compared to what we will see if this continues … and real estate values will plummet as will tax revenues,” he wrote. “We all share in the responsibility to protect the values we hold dear that have made Oxford and Ole Miss known nationally.” He posted that Facebook status along with a photo of two Black University of Mississippi students, which for many insinuated that racial diversity was the cause of the decline in enrollment.

After receiving backlash, Meek issued an apology but simply saying sorry wouldn’t suffice. It sparked a larger conversation about racism on campus; both in the past and present. A group of professors and students penned a letter asking that the journalism school—which is currently named after Meek—be renamed after Wells-Barnett. “Removing Ed Meek’s name from the School is a necessary, but basic, step in a much longer process of reparative justice,” read the letter, according to the news outlet. “Our university must firmly stand for its stated values of intellectual excellence, non-discrimination and inclusion and support for all its students.”

The group is also asking for the removal of a Confederate statue on the Ole Miss campus and for journalism scholarships to be created for Black women who want to pursue careers in the media industry. The state College Board will have the final say in this matter. The University of Mississippi made the decision last year to include plaques in campus buildings that were built by slaves.

Ole Miss isn’t the only higher education institution that is dealing with present-day racism and past ties to slavery. Last year, Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey renamed areas of its campus to pay homage to the slaves who built the university from the ground up.

SEE ALSO:

Rutgers Pays Tribute To Former Slaves By Renaming Parts Of Campus

Princeton University Names Campus Building After Toni Morrison

Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Protest in Los Angeles

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

5 photos Launch gallery

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

Continue reading MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

MeToo: Big Moments From The Movement Supporting Survivors of Sexual Harassment

The MeToo movement has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, starting a global surge of activism against sexual violence. RELATED: MeToo Founder Wants To ‘Change The Narrative About The Movement’ As activists celebrate MeToo's anniversary this weekend, some of its biggest moments and victories are winning more attention. Tarana Burke, the movement's founder and an activist from the New York City area, started MeToo a little more than a decade ago. Burke, inspired by a young girl's story of abuse at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, took action by helping communities where rape crisis centers and sexual assault workers were non-existent. "It's not about a viral campaign for me. It’s about a movement," Burke said to CNN. "On one side, it's a bold declarative statement that 'I'm not ashamed' and 'I'm not alone.' On the other side, it's a statement from survivor to survivor that says 'I see you, I hear you, I understand you and I'm here for you or I get it.'" The movement took off as an online campaign last year when actress Alyssa Milano and other women used the hashtag #MeToo to share stories of abuse. Survivors began giving their accounts after the New York Times' investigation into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose decades of sexual assault allegations became public on Oct. 5 of last year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The New Yorker published a story about the women who called out Weinstein for assault last October as well. Since then, MeToo supporters have protested other high-profile men, from Bill O'Reilly to Bill Cosby, who was recently convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to jail. Here are some of the pivotal protests and moments that mark the movement's success on its anniversary.

Ole Miss Faculty, Students Fight To Have Journalism School Renamed After Ida B. Wells-Barnett was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close