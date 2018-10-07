Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter V’ Lands At No. 1

To no one’s surprise, Lil Wayne‘s long awaited Tha Carter V landed at the top of the Billboard 200.
According to the publication, the album sold over 484,000 equivalent units. Of that 484,000, 325,000 consisted of streams. In all, Tha Carter V was streamed 433 million times after his September 28th release, the second highest mark ever for an album. Drake‘s Scorpion holds the distinction as the most streamed album ever for an opening week with over 745 million streams.
RELATED: Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” On Pace For 3rd Largest Streaming Week Ever
RELATED: Essentials: The 10 Lil Wayne Songs Everyone Must Know
In all, Tha Carter V marks Wayne’s fourth number one album and the third highest selling first-week of 2018. Only Drake with Scorpion (732,000) and Travis Scott (537,000) sold more in their opening frames.
Elsewhere on the chart, Logic‘s YSIV bows at No. 2 with 167,000 units sold followed by Cher, Kevin Gates and Scorpion.
RELATED: Logic Releases ‘Young Sinatra’ Sequel In ‘YSIV’ [STREAM]
Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Flame Flickin' Photos Of Lil Wayne & The Famous People Who Love Him
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Flame Flickin' Photos Of Lil Wayne & The Famous People Who Love Him
1. Trina was one of Wayne's first celebrity relationships back in 2005. The two remain friends to this day.Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. Friends no more, but Birdman and Lil Wayne were so close at one point, they openly kissed on the mouth.Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Since discovering Nicki Minaj in 2008, the pair have been loyal comrades.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. No one on the corner has swagger like Weezy, 'Ye, Jay and Tip.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have built such a great rapport, they have a joint album together.Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. The self-proclaimed best rapper alive and the greatest current NBA Champion LeBron James have been friends for years.Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Wayne and Diddy often chop it up about boss talk.Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Bow Wow and Wayne go back to their "Lil" days.Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. Of course, there's no Drizzy without Weezy.Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. Lil Wayne is a sports fan and pretty good pals with Stephen A. Smith.Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne both spend a lot of time in Miami; that's how their relationship has grown.Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Floyd Mayweather is another famous friend from Wayne's Miami life.Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. Jesse Jackson a fan of Weezy's? Who knew.Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. Yeezy and Weezy always show love when they're around each other.Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Skateboard Wayne and Adrien Brody are pals.Source:Getty 15 of 20
16. DJ Khaled has worked with Wayne several times, and the two have built a great friendship.Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Lil Wayne admitted to having a crush on Ciara back in 2006. They both have since moved on, but remain friends.Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. Serena Williams and Lil Wayne can both talk about being the greatest at what they do.Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. Eminem and Lil Wayne have both reached pinnacles in their career that no one else has. What a way to bond.Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. Christina Milian and Lil Wayne were a little more than just friends. But after their split, they remained cordial.Source:Getty 20 of 20
Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter V’ Lands At No. 1 was originally published on Theboxhouston.com