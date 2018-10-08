“What’s Poppin!” – Katt Williams Arrested…Again!!!

Hola, ok…so Katt Williams got hemmed up…again on Oregon after allegedly getting into it with his driver!

Lil Wayne was at the BET Hip Hop Awards…with his first born and his mama!!!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Birdman is getting sued by Tyga…for unpaid money!

SNL’s Pete Davidson checks Kanye’s “45” rant from his performance last weekend.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: