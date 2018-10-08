Harvard Grad, Ahsante Bean Talks Being Apart Of The YouTubeBlack Next Up Class

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Ahsante Bean, the only DMV Representative in the The #YouTubeBlack Class of 2018 stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss her YouTube Channel, her experience at Harvard University, the importance of Black Woman Voices in the digital space and more….

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As a winner of YouTube NextUp, these creators will join YouTube for week-long creator camps at their YouTube Spaces in Los Angeles, New York and London this fall. As part of these camps, creators will attend production workshops that provide a crash course on how to level-up their YouTube content through classes on advanced camera, lighting, and sound techniques. In addition to learning about video production, creators will receive one-on one-advice about their YouTube channel strategy from the YouTube Partnerships team, and they’ll have the chance to network with each other as well as NextUp grads. At the end of the week, creators will leave with a voucher for new production equipment that can help them put their new skills into practice.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: