Activist, Tamika Mallory on Cancel Kavanaugh March and more…

Amidst, the supreme court appointment of Brett Kavanaugh, Tamika Mallory called into Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss the recent CancelKavanaugh March, leading the women’s march, President Trump, and more…

Tamika Mallory discussed the importance of women of color being involved in the movement, the importance of voting local, some of the laws being changed to keep people for voting, staying woke, and more…

Tamika Danielle Mallory is an activist and the national co-chair for the Women’s March. She is an advocate of gun control, feminism, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

