Morgan State Band To Perform In 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Source: BFG Images / Getty

Baltimore City’s Morgan State University’s “Magnificent Marching Machine” will perform in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first time they are representing Maryland in the parade. Morgan State’s band is one of nine marching.

Source: WMAR2news

 

Morgan State Band To Perform In 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

