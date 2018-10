Looks like Kanye has shut down his Twitter and Instagram accounts just a week after his latest MAGA Rant on Saturday Night Live.

Keep in mind he took a break from Twitter last year only to return a few months later.

Kanye received a lot of flack for his most recent comments on TMZ (below) but apart of me believes he’ll be back online just in time for the release of his next album on Black Friday.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: