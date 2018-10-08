XXXTentacion Wins “Best New Artist” At BET Hip-Hop Awards

XX

The show doesn’t air until October 16th but footage has already surfaced on Instagram of his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepting the Best New Artist Award on behalf of her late son.

The category included Rich The Kid, Lil Baby. Blocboy JB and Juice WRLD.

Congrats to his legacy continuing to touch lives all over the world.

Tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards Oct. 16th.

Word on the street is Vic Mensa took a shot at XXX during the Cypher freestyle portion of the show. Hmmm.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: