CLOSE
National
Home > National

Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

Trump keeps trying to convince people that he’s accomplished great things for African-Americans.

Leave a comment

The conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports claimed that 35 percent of African-Americans approve of President Donald Trump‘s job performance. Through this survey, the politically biased pollster is supporting Trump’s myth that he’s done a lot for Black people.

See Also: Canceled! Millennials Pick Obama As Best President Over Trash-Talking Trump

In a report released on Friday, Rasmussen placed Trump’s overall approval rating at 51 percent among likely voters. “This is Trump’s highest Presidential Approval Index rating since early March of last year, shortly after he first took office,” Rasmussen stated.

One day earlier, Rasmussen tweeted about the suspiciously high level of Black voter support for the president.

Rasmussen raised eyebrows in August when its polling first suggested that there was an increase of Black voter support for Trump. The Washington Post called that claim “far-fetched,” given the president’s long history of racial insensitivity. The newspaper pointed out that Gallup surveys have consistently polled African-American approval of Trump at around 10 percent through 2018.

This new poll comes as Trump tries to rally his base and help the GOP scrape together as many Black votes as possible to hold on to Congress. At rallies, Trump has been trying to convince people that he’s accomplished great things for African-Americans in his two years in office.

Among his claims is that Black median income has reached a high point under his administration. That’s not true, according to the Associated Press.

Census Bureau data shows that the median income in 2017 for an African-American household was $40,258. That’s below a 2000 peak of $42,348 and also statistically no better than 2016, which was President Barack Obama’s last year in office, the AP said.

It’s no surprise that Rasmussen appears to help Trump promote the myth of Black support, given its connection with the GOP. To achieve its ends, Rasmussen Reports uses research techniques that make its polls favor Republicans, Ipsos Public Affairs research director Mallory Newall told The Hill.

SEE ALSO:

12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist Bullying After Classmate Called Him The N-Word

‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A Demonstration Against The Police Killing Of Patrick Kimmons

US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

16 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

Continue reading Powerful Photos From The ‘March For Black Women’ Rally

Powerful Photos From The 'March For Black Women' Rally

The March For Black Women rally took over the National Mall  at around 9 a.m. with a a scheduled march through the city to Freedom Plaza. Organized by Black Women's Blueprint with help from the DC Rape Crisis Center, Marsha P. Johnson Institute and the National Economic & Social Rights Initiative, the powerful event was a gathering of Black women and their allies. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck A press release for the march read, "Black women, cis, trans, and diverse identities, allies and comrades will unite and lock arms, marching unapologetically with all others who want to pull the foot of oppression off our necks and foreground the notion a new social contract is needed for all Black women, a new social contract that overturn to the dominant political narratives of the past, and courageous enough in the present to pass along to our future generations." https://twitter.com/LindseyJarrell4/status/1046018251992571908 See some of the powerful photos below:

Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close