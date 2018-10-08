Quavo Pays Off $14K Tax Lien, Takeoff Stills Owes $14K

Unbeknownst to many, the state of Georgia hit Quavo with a $14,000 tax lien. No worries, he paid it off—Offset still owes the same amount, though.

Reports The Blast:

According to official documents, the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a release of a tax lien against the rapper (real name: Quavious Marshall) that he was hit with in June.

The lien accused Quavo of failing to pay up on a state tax bill totaling $14,055.06 he owed from 2016. The lien has been released and it is no longer enforceable, due to the debt being paid in full.

His Migos bandmate, Takeoff, was also hit with a lien — the same day as Quavo — over a similar unpaid tax bill totaling $14,348.23.

Takeoff’s lien is still enforceable, though.

But does this mean that Offset was responsible and paid his taxes?

