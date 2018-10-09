CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Vic Mensa Apologizes…Mike Epps Clears The Air

2018 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2014 AOL Digital Content NewFronts

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Hola, ok…Vic Mensa caught smoke for his verse in the cypher during the BET Hip Hop Awards…which he didn’t know XXXtentacion’s mom would be in the audience.

Mike Epps and Kevin Hart have been going at each other for the longest…well Mike finally clears up some of their issues.

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are no longer BFF’s…and to make it real…they have unfollowed each other on social media!

