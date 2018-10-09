“What’s Poppin!” – Vic Mensa Apologizes…Mike Epps Clears The Air

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…Vic Mensa caught smoke for his verse in the cypher during the BET Hip Hop Awards…which he didn’t know XXXtentacion’s mom would be in the audience.
Mike Epps and Kevin Hart have been going at each other for the longest…well Mike finally clears up some of their issues.
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are no longer BFF’s…and to make it real…they have unfollowed each other on social media!
- Swizz Beatz talks New Project ‘Poison’, F the MAGA Hat, Harvard, Kanye West, and more…
- ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Story Is Starting To Unravel
- Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Bobby Shmurda “Stoopid,” Dave East “Yes Indeed (East Mix)” & More | Daily Visuals
