Swizz Beatz talks New Project ‘Poison’, F the MAGA Hat, Harvard, Kanye West, and more…

The producer/artist legend, Swizz Beatz stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss his new project, being 20 years in the game, getting his Harvard degree, business principles, friendship with Kanye West and more…
While chatting with Angie Ange and DJ Money, Swizz took the morning show crew on a full journey through his 20 year career, keys to success, Alicia Kays coming to his dorm room and the inspiration he felt in the middle of a seminar one to create his new business.
