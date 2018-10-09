The Morgan State Band will perform in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the first time they are representing Maryland in the parade.

Morgan’s band is one of nine marching.

Congrats Morgan!

Morgan State Band To Perform At 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally published on 92q.com