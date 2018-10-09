CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Morgan State Band To Perform At 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Leave a comment
91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

Source: VIEW press / Getty

The Morgan State Band will perform in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This is the first time they are representing Maryland in the parade.

Morgan’s band is one of nine marching.

Congrats Morgan!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Morgan State Band To Perform At 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close