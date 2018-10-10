What’s Poppin in Politics – – Kanye Visiting the White House, Nikki Haley, Kavanaugh and more..

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
Every Week – our weekly political expert Geoff Bennett, NBC News White House Correspondent calls in to discuss all things popping in politics.
Geoff discussed Kanye West visit to the White House this coming Thursday to visit Trump and discuss the justice system. In addition, Geoff Bennett went deep into detail about Nikki Haley’s resignation from the UN, and his response to Ivanka Trump being the replacement. Finally, we talked about the latest on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s first day.
Every Wednesday, make sure to tune into Politics as Usual with Geoff at 8:15AM.
