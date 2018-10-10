“What’s Poppin!” – Offset Protecting His Wife / Terrence J Out With Another Woman???

Hola, ok…so Joe Budden addressed Cardi B getting arrested…and Offset checked him…real quick!!

Sidebar…Cardi just dropped her new video with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna!

Speaking of new music…Jacquees is claiming that Ella Mai blocked him on IG!

Terrence J got into a car accident…but he wasn’t driving his own $300k car…and neither was his girlfriend…Terrence…you got some ‘splainin to do!!!