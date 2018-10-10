Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Joe Budden addressed Cardi B getting arrested…and Offset checked him…real quick!!
Sidebar…Cardi just dropped her new video with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna!
Speaking of new music…Jacquees is claiming that Ella Mai blocked him on IG!
Terrence J got into a car accident…but he wasn’t driving his own $300k car…and neither was his girlfriend…Terrence…you got some ‘splainin to do!!!
- “What’s Poppin!” – Offset Protecting His Wife / Terrence J Out With Another Woman???
- What’s Poppin in Politics – – Kanye Visiting the White House, Nikki Haley, Kavanaugh and more..
- XXXTentacion Won Best Soul/R&B Album At The American Music Awards
- Aretha Franklin Remembered In Star-Studded Tribute At 2018 American Music Awards [WATCH]
