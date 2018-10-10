Amber Rose Let’s Her 5-Year-Old Curse At Home

Amber Rose has ALWAYS been out spoken and danced to the beat of her own drum. When it comes to parenting she often does her own thing especially when co-parenting with her ex fiancé Wiz Khalifa. They often have a very non traditional approach to raising their 5 year old son Sebastian.

Amber recently shared some of her parenting style and admitted that she allows her son to curse at home. The model says “I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression. Kids like to curse. I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school.”

Although that may seem extreme to some people, Amber does have restrictions. Sebastian IS NOT allowed to say or use the N word. Their son picked up the N word from his father Wiz, but Amber tells him to use an alternative swear word. “I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say F***.”

Let’s talk, Would you be okay with your kids cursing?

