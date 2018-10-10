Alec Baldwin Under Fire For Saying Black People Love Him Ever Since He Played Trump

Alec Baldwin is under fire saying black people “love” him ever since he played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live – a gig that earned him an Emmy for his impersonation.

Baldwin was in the middle of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter when a Black fan came up to him on the street in New York City. The reporter, Lacey Rose, wrote about his moment with the fan, revealing the actor’s excitement and noting his response to those types of encounters.

“I don’t know how to say this and I don’t want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, but ever since I played Trump, black people love me,” he said. “They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.’”

People immediately took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Trick question…someone is lying to Alec Baldwin pic.twitter.com/LqvguKtLwq — Kimberly Carroll (@kimb07_88) October 10, 2018

I don't know any black people that have an opinion about Alec Baldwin at all. https://t.co/irK15r7VGq — britt (@brittneyseegers) October 10, 2018

Alec Baldwin is an ignorant pompous jackass who really needs to stop speaking for other. Maybe just stop speaking https://t.co/EMJeqqiufQ — Tim Garrett (@thgarrett2) October 10, 2018

here is alec baldwin's most accurate impression of trump… when he wasn't even playing him https://t.co/kWtZr4pUXe — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) October 10, 2018

Me when Alec Baldwin said black people are afraid of Trump pic.twitter.com/2PFh5QSUo4 — Jack. (@PrayForJack) October 10, 2018

We had one of our big Black bar-b-ques in Wakanda last night, and we couldn't stop talking about how much we Blacks just loves us some Alec Baldwin 🙄 https://t.co/hoxuRYzMg9 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 10, 2018

Its been hours and I'm still unsure of where to begin the list of ways Alec Baldwin got us fucked up. https://t.co/8ZCPcQ62Y0 — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 10, 2018

Do you think Alec Baldwin was wrong for what he said?

