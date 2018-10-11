A24’s ‘Zola’ Film Based On The Epic Twitter Tale Is Officially A Go, Taylour Paige To Star

Back in 2015 exotic dancer, Aziah Wellsrose who goes by the Twitter handle, Zola set the social media platform ablaze with her epic tale of sex, drugs, and lies that even had Ava DuVernay intrigued. The story that made her an instant internet legend about her wild weekend with a fellow friend who also was a stripper and her boyfriend who turned out to be a pimp was pitched to be a film. We now know who will be playing the lead which means the movie is officially a go.

Originally James Franco was set to direct and produce the tentatively titled at the time Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted but we now know that Janicza Bravo who has directed episodes of Atlanta, Love and Dear White People will sit in the director’s chair. Taylour Paige will star in the film as Zola, and this will mark her first major film role.

Speaking exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo describes how she found her Zola:

“I’m at a coffee shop in L.A. and in walks this girl. I’m entranced and can’t stop staring. It’s the way she sits in her body. It’s agency. It’s self-possession … everything that drew me to telling this story. One year later she auditions, and I knew instantly — like, I knew it then: After seeing 700 girls, the one meant to be finally walked in.”

Paige is no stranger to Hollywood she is most known for her work on TV and was a featured dancer in the third High School Musical film her most recent work is in the Matthew McConaughey led film White Boy Rick. Paige will be putting on a pair of different dancing shoes this time around for this film.

No other details or castings have been revealed, but this just goes to show you anything is possible. Also be mindful of what you are sharing because people are watching and will jack you for your ideas. Production on the film is set to begin this fall.

We just hope Zola will be getting adequately compensated for her Twitter epic landing on the big screen.

