How Lil Mama Dealt With All The Social Media Backlash

Lil Mama is no secret to Social Media bullying. Her face has been memed hundreds of times, and some of her decisions were torn apart by Instagram and black twitter. But Lil Mama has never let any of that stop her. She recently stopped by Studio One to talk about the latest season of Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta, as well as how she stays so positive even when the internet is coming for her. Check out the video here.

This Season Growing Up Hip-Hop:

This season, it’s a clash of the generations, and the OG’s of Hip Hop are ready to dish tough love! Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow), is officially off the market when a new love interest enters the mix, but there’s trouble in paradise when rumors and jealousy overwhelm their budding romance. Does Bow’s new boo and aspiring rapper, Kiyomi Leslie, have her heart in the game or is she just in it for the fame? The past rears its ugly head as fiery newcomers are bringing heat to the Atlanta scene and shaking things up, including R&B artist Masika Kalysha and hip hop artist, Lil Mama! But not everyone is happy upon their arrival… Masika has her sights set on stardom, but also has unfinished business with her old flame, Bow Wow. Lil Mama, mentored by rapper MC Lyte, is ready to reinvent herself and record a follow-up to her hit “Lip Gloss.” But not everything is ‘Poppin’ when her past mistakes continue to haunt her. Meanwhile, the wrath of Jhonni Blaze tornados through the Big Peach when the talented but explosive artist just can’t seem to get out of her own way. And when the legendary hip hop manager, Debra Antney, gets caught in the crosshairs of Jhonni’s firestorm, the battle lines are drawn. Mega-producer Jermaine Dupri is up for a huge honor when he is inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame as he embarks on a So So Def 25th Anniversary tour with prestigious acts from his label. But not everyone will make the lineup, including JD’s surrogate son, Bow Wow. Meanwhile, Jermaine’s daughter Shaniah Mauldin struggles with her father’s lack of involvement in her career while she navigates a long-distance relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Willie. Ayana Fite, daughter of Beastie Boys mainstay, DJ Hurricane, is eager to get her fashion line off the ground without her father’s financial help, but can she trust Atlanta’s newcomers to help launch her success? After serving her time in prison, Da Brat is ready to move on and wants to throw a ‘parole release’ party! But, all hell breaks loose when the police are called! At 31-years-old, Bow begins to reflect on his music career and love life, where his soul-searching leads him to a dark place. Alarming social media posts have everyone worried, but Bow’s world continues to spiral into chaos. The cameras keep rolling when Bow Wow reaches his breaking point, destroying everything in his warpath…

