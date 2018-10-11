Governor Northam Declares State Of Emergency In Virginia

In preparation of Hurricane Michael, Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia. As a result, Richmond Public Schools and public offices closed early today.

According to NBC 12, Northam moved to declare a state of emergency in Virginia in order to secure assistance to aid in the possible devastation of the storm.

Be advised that central Virginia is under a tornado watch until 9pm.

For the latest on the storm:

