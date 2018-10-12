List Of Events For Howard Homecoming Weekend

2018 Howard Homecoming Events

Day of Service

Date: Saturday, October 20

Location: various communities surrounding Howard University Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Continuing in the tradition of Truth and Service, volunteers will serve Howard’s local community and celebrate the University’s rich legacy. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, Bison families and friends of the University are all welcome to join us and volunteer.

Service opportunities throughout the D.C. Metropolitan area coming soon.

Bison Madness: The Trilogy Pep Rally

Date: Monday, October 22 Location: Burr Gymnasium Start time: 7:00 p.m.

Join us as the Howard University Basketball and Football teams join forces to host “Bison Madness: The Trilogy,” a joint pep rally in Burr Gymnasium. The start of Homecoming week and basketball season, the rally will include music, entertainment, giveaways, and more. The event will be open to all, and will include an

Student Fashion Show

Date: Thursday, October 25 Location: Cramton Auditorium Start time: 9:00 p.m.

Howard University’s Annual Homecoming Student Fashion Show never fails to electrify the masses! Year after year, it proves to be a staple Homecoming event! Themed “PAGES,” the runway will showcase the relatable lifestyle our students experience throughout the different chapters of life. No matter what phase of life they’re experiencing, Howard style always comes first. Howard is regularly cited as one of the most fashionable universities in the nation, and that style radiates at the fashion show. Powered by HU talent, student models and stylists will define chic in their presentation. Missing the fashion show will be a fashion faux pas!

State of the University Address

Date: Friday, October 26

Location: School of Business (SOB) Auditorium Start time: 11:00 a.m.

President Wayne A. I. Frederick will engage the entire University community at his annual State of the University Address. During this address, President Frederick will provide key updates on academics, University finances, Howard University Hospital, enrollment, student initiatives and much more! He will share what continues to drive the progress of the University and what’s in store for Howard. You will leave this session ready to educate the world about Howard’s continued success and bright future. So, don’t miss this!

HU Ideas Symposium

Date: Friday, October 26 Location: SOB Auditorium Start time: 12:30 p.m.

The HU Symposium is back, featuring dynamic and provocative discussions led by leading industry experts on topics that matter most to the African-American community. The HU Ideas Symposium is a forum for presenters and attendees alike to discuss their ideas, opinions and issues facing Howard University’s local and global community. You won’t want to miss any of these important discussions!

Greek Step Show

Date: Friday, October 26 Location: Burr Gymnasium Start time: 8:00 p.m.

The Annual Greek Step Show features the University’s Divine Nine and other student organizations showing

off their creativity and showmanship through step. Themed “Channel 67: The Golden Era of TV,” each of the organizations will formulate its step routine with inspiration from a ‘90s TV show. Steeped in Howard tradition, the step show signifies brotherhood and sisterhood throughout the University community. Expect nothing less than a live, high-stepping event, one of the most exciting of the weekend!

The Yardfest Day

Dates: Friday, October 26

Location: The Yard (Upper Quadrangle) Start time: Noon

A cherished tradition, Yardfest will continue to reinvigorate Homecoming with a live stage, featuring a diverse range of top-tier artists and entertainment that reflects the Howard diaspora. In addition to the celebrity musical appearances, Yardfest attendees will delight in a mainstay of food and merchandise vendors.

Tailgate

Date: Saturday, October 27 Location: Howard Center Parking Lot Start time: 10:00 a.m.

A time-honored tradition of Homecoming weekend, the tailgate is an engagement experience for alumni of all ages. Recapture your Bison experience by coming together for food, fun, and music. Held in the Howard Center parking lot, this event is a traditional outdoor gathering before, during, and after the Homecoming football game.

2018 Homecoming Celebration: Proposed Events Page 2

The Parade

Date: Saturday, October 27

Location: Howard University and surrounding communities Start time: 10:00 a.m.

The Howard Homecoming Parade is a community staple led by the Howard University Showtime Marching Band and showcases bands, student organizations and community partners. Catch a glimpse of celebrity guests and join us in your most festive Howard University gear as we come together for the prelude of the Homecoming game.

Homecoming Football Game

Saturday, October 27 Location: Greene Stadium Start time: 1:00 p.m.

Howard Bison will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in one of the signature games of this football season. Always a sell-out, don’t miss the special performance by the illustrious Showtime Marching Band.

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets

Also On 93.9 WKYS: