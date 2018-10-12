CLOSE
National
Home > National

Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are Homeless At Some Point, Study Says

Older African Americans are more likely to be on the streets.

Leave a comment

Researchers are stressing the need for new solutions to combat homelessness, which African Americans are disproportionally affected by compared to other groups. Black Americans are about three times more likely to live on the streets than white Americans, according to a national study which is the first in decades to look at lifetime homeless rates.

RELATED: Recession Increases Interest In Homelessness In America

About 17 percent of Black baby boomers have been “homeless at some point in their lives,” suggested the study, which was released last month. The issue is severe and can’t be ignored, researchers said.

“The magnitude of the racial and ethnic disparities is striking,” Vincent Fusaro, a Boston College professor and co-author of the study, said in an email to The Washington Post.

Fusaro, who co-authored the study with Helen Levy and H. Luke Shaefer, two researchers at the University of Michigan, believes that solutions are urgent.

“A one-night snapshot tells us only how many people are experiencing homelessness at one time, not how many have ever experienced homelessness,” Fusaro said, emphasizing that formerly homeless people can suffer adverse physical and mental health consequences even after finding housing. “If homelessness has longer-term consequences, a lifetime estimate is an important complement to our homelessness numbers.”

The study focused on people born between 1946 and 1964, aged 47 to 68, in order to get a fuller picture of the national homelessness rate. Researchers did omit people who were homeless but died before reaching ages 47 to 68. Their findings suggested that the consequences of homelessness are particularly harsh for African Americans and are seemingly connected to higher poverty rates.

Roughly one in four black Americans are in poverty, compared to roughly one in 10 white Americans, according to U.S. Census data.

The alarming rates have fueled homeless advocates and activists to press the federal government for help and better estimates of the national homeless population. The numbers are too high, and the problem must be eradicated, activists have said.

“This study’s findings create new urgency to identify federal, state, and local policy responses to alleviate and prevent such racial disparities,” Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said.

SEE ALSO:

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken

Twitter Throws Up In Its Mouth When Trump And Kanye Meet At The White House

Global Citizen Week: The Spirit Of A Movement

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

5 photos Launch gallery

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

Continue reading International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

International Day Of The Girl: Young Activists Fighting For A Free World

On Oct. 11 — which marks International Day Of The Girl — the nation is celebrating the lives, talents and achievements of girls and young women across the globe. There are several young, gifted African American girls that have made a lasting impression. RELATED: #BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Flint Activist Gets Her Own Doll These girls have made it their business to be achievers, activists and agents of social change. They come from many places, are different ages and have had different experiences. However, they are all dedicated to some kind of cause or human rights issue. They are all driven to fight for freedom of some sort. They are all #BlackGirlMagic. One of these girls is Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old activist who became a strong voice for gun control this year. Her speech at the March For Our Lives in March struck a chord with those affected by gun violence, particularly African Americans who have long dealt with the crisis. “I am here to acknowledge the African American girls whose stories do not make the front pages of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” she said during her memorable speech. Here are a few of the Black girls who are magic and fighting for a free world.  

Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are Homeless At Some Point, Study Says was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close