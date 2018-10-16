Angie Angie’s Hot Topic – Prince George’s County Officer Arrested on Rape Charges After Traffic Stop

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
On today’s show during Angie Ange’s hot topic – Angie discussed the ex-officer Ryan Macklin charge and if convicted the repercussions / punishment he would face.
According to NBC 4, A Prince George’s County police officer in Maryland has been arrested on rape charges after a woman living in the United States illegally told police he pulled her over and attacked her. Officer 1st Class Ryan Macklin, a six-year veteran of the department, was arrested on charges including rape and assault. The officer has been suspended without pay.
The woman told police the officer pulled her over about 1 a.m. Thursday on University Boulevard in Langley Park. Then, she said he forced her to perform a sex act in her car in a nearby parking lot.
