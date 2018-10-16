Shy Glizzy talks New Album, Features, State of the Culture in D.C., and more….

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
On the heels of his new album releasing, Shy Glizzy stopped by to talk about his new album “Fully Loaded”, how some of the features such as Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Rick Ross came about and more…
Friday, Oct. 12 marked the release date for Shy Glizzy’s debut album. He stopped by the morning show to talk about his creation process, how some of the tracks got made, his possible full collaboration tape with Lil Uzi Vert and how running into Rick Ross in the store led to a song.
Glizzy also took time to discuss his OG Status in D.C. and how this had led him giving advice to younger artist. Click above to hear the full interview.
