Melania Trump’s Spokesperson Wants Us To Boycott T.I Because of This Video

So T.I just dropped his latest album ‘Dime Trap’ and it has several political themes throughout the project, however his newest promo video for it has The First Lady’s spokesperson calling for a boycott!

T.I posted the clip with the caption, ” Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.”

The video begins with Donald Trump boarding Air Force One as a news commentator says, “Melania Trump did not go to Maralargo with the President this weekend, which has a lot of people wondering.”

Followed by a series of images that insinuate Melania seducing and having an affair with the KANG wearing nothing but that famous “I really don’t care” jacket.

.We then see T.I in the Oval Office a he and the first lady look alike cozy up and deface a picture of the President.

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham tweeted in response calling for a boycott.

