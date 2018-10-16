Quavo Addresses Alleged Lil Peep Diss on “Big Bro”

Just last week Quavo released his highly anticipated solo debut album Quavo Huncho and immediately upon it’s release rabbit eared fans began speculating that the Migos rapper was subliminally talking about deceased rapper Lil Peep on “Big Bro.”

The lyrics that caught the attention of many fans were as follows:

““Is you with me or against me? / I’m a OG now so you need me / Think you poppin’ Xanax bars, but it’s Fentanyl / Think you’re livin’ life like rockstars but you’re dead now.”

Naturally Lil Peep fans were upset about the lines and took to social media to voice their disgust over what they felt were disrespectful bars. Even Lil Peep’s producer Smokeasac felt a ways about Quavo’s lines and took to Twitter to call him out.

it’s all love until you speak on my family especially my best friend who recently passed. I want an explanation until then it’s #fuckquavo — smokeasac (@smokeasac) October 12, 2018

Feeling the pressure to speak on the situation, Quavo took to Twitter himself to not only deny that he was talking about the deceased rapper but also praise him as a “Rockstar” in his own right.

Lil Peep Is A Legend A Real Rockstar

N E V E R will speak on the deceased

I believe in god I pray to GOD every day.

I Dnt question GOD plans I lost my barber For 10 yrs to FENTANYL R.I.P. Show R.I.P XXX 🙏🏾 RIP TO ANYBODY WHO LOST THERE LIFE TO DRUG ABUSE! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 15, 2018

After releasing his statement, Smokeasac expressed his appreciation and love for Quavo for clearing up the situation.

I got mad respect for you for coming out with this statement. We needed to hear it. It’s all love now! Thank you for clearing this up @QuavoStuntin real one https://t.co/zpRH1OJdSc — smokeasac (@smokeasac) October 15, 2018

Glad to see that Quavo wouldn’t go that low on anyone who isn’t around to defend themselves. Now back to our regularly scheduled programming.

