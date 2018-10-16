Bazzi Shares “Beautiful” Video Co-Starring Camila Cabello [WATCH]

Bazzi already made crazy waves in 2018 with his “Mine” single which is well over 100 million views on YouTube and counting. For his latest track, he and Camila Cabello‘s “Beautiful” now officially has a video.

This was probably bound to happen after Bazzi opened for Camila on her recent Never Be The Same Tour. The video is set in New Orleans and from the onset, you’re taken to a dreamy masquerade ball. Bazzi is being him until Camila walks across the room dressed as an angel with a golden mask. She floats from room to room and Bazzi can’t help himself but be infatuated by her! It all feels like a fairy tale movie and much like any storybook romance, it all ends at midnight.

Watch the video below.

