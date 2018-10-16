From Oprah To Chance The Rapper, African-Americans Are Trying To Fight Hunger In Practical Ways

People across the globe were having a collective moment of raising awareness about the hunger crisis on Tuesday, which marked World Food Day. Hunger, inextricably linked to poverty, disproportionally affects African-Americans, motivating many Black folks to find practical ways to fight to end the crisis.

Oprah Winfrey, who has long used her influence and celebrity status to call attention to human rights issues such as hunger, volunteered at the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati last month. The mogul partnered with retail company Kroger to attack hunger, WKRC, a CBS and CW affiliate, reported.

“Every step to zero hunger in this country, this city, this world is a step in the right direction,” Winfrey said at the time, spotlighting an issue that the United Nations said it hoped to completely eradicate by 2030.

The world produces enough food to feed everyone, yet 1 person in 9 suffers from chronic hunger. On Tuesday's World Food Day, learn how you can support #ZeroHunger by 2030: https://t.co/hpcIGprGLG #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/EqFvtYFW5o — United Nations (@UN) October 16, 2018

The crisis hits home for many people nationwide, but for African-Americans, it’s been even worse. Black people are more than twice as likely to face hunger, according to Feeding America. That was widely connected to high poverty rates among Blacks — more than twice that of white, non-Hispanic households in 2017.

With such a high poverty rate, it is no wonder why African Americans are trying to fight back. Volunteers, farmers, activists and celebrities alike are all using their power to make a difference to combat hunger.

For instance, Chance the Rapper has played a role in trying to combat hunger in his native Chicago. The lyricist had teamed up with Lyft to donate $1 million to the city’s schools, and his gift can go a long way in helping provide breakfast and lunch for hungry students.

T.I. also recently decided to pay for a year’s worth of school lunches for a teenager in Florida. A high school had reportedly denied food to the teen, Danielle Aiken because she was 15 cents short in August.

Perhaps other rappers will also donate money for institutions in their home cities and help students afford school meals. The National School Lunch Program allows for 100,000 schools to serve school lunches to 30 million students each day. The program provides 20 million free lunches, 2 million reduced-price lunches in which students pay $0.40 each and 8 million full price lunches, according to the School Nutrition Association.

If more people support families struggling to provide meals for their school-age children and global hunger efforts, then the UN’s goal of ending hunger in just 12 years could come true.

