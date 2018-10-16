Listen: Remy Ma & Papoose Pen Song For Their Unborn Baby, “The Golden Child”

Remy Ma and Papoose poured their hearts out to their offspring in a new song called “The Golden Child” featuring Angelica Villa. It was released last night (October 15) after the airing of Vh1’s Meet the Mackies, where Remy Ma surprised Papoose with a party.

“This isn’t your typical song,” Remy Ma wrote on Instagram under a photo of the single cover that features the baby’s ultrasound photo and Papoose’s tattoo of it. “This is genuine love, admiration, & happiness for our unborn! Those doctors said it wasn’t possible! No prison wall, miscarriage, or anything can stop us now!”

Papoose opens up the song sharing his excitement for their newest edition and Remy Ma follows, reflecting on their journey to this triumphant moment, despite the odds stacked against them. And in addition to the special lyrics, “the Golden Child’s” parents incorporated their baby’s heartbeat into the song, which will be included on Pap’s upcoming album Underrated (due November 23).

Take a listen, then keep scrolling for photos of Remy Ma’s and her baby bump:

