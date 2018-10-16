Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Reveals The Former NFL Player Was Molested, Former Teammates Recount Unpredictable Behavior

New reports shed light on former New England Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in prison last year while serving time for murdering his friend, Odin Lloyd, in 2013.

According to interviews collected by The Boston Globe for a six-part series on the NFL playe, Hernandez’s former teammates described his behavior as erratic.

USA Today reports:

– The Globe reported that Hernandez threatened to “(expletive) up” wide receiver Wes Welker after Welker teased him about perceived struggles breaking down film.

– New England teammates told the newspaper that Hernandez was an attention-seeker who often seemed unhinged and was unpredictable.

– [Former Patriots wide receiver Brandon Lloyd] told the newspaper that Hernandez would swing from “hyper-masculine” to sensitive, from talking about fighting people to talking about “cuddling with his mother.” There were times Hernandez would ask Lloyd, “Do you think I’m good enough to play?”

– Tom Brady, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, were among those who tried to encourage Hernandez via text messages or otherwise look after him, according to the report.

– Hernandez supposedly approached coach Bill Belichick in a “state of deepening paranoia” in 2013 but “his coach saw little reason to get more than minimally involved,” according to the report.

– According to the report, linebacker Dane Fletcher saw flashes of his street life, seeing him out with ex-convicts, being questioned by detectives outside a Boston bar and dropping him off at what Hernandez called his “side place,” where he kept drugs and ammunition.

In addition, Hernandez’s old classmate, friend and high school quarterback Dennis SanSoucie said in a recent interview that he and Hernandez had an on-and-off romance, according to TheJasmineBrand.com. Reports speculate that the star athlete struggled with his sexual identity. Without going into detail but sort of offering an explanation, Hernandez’s brother Jonathan revealed that the NFL player was sexually molested as a kid and mentioned how they were physically abused by their dad if they displayed feminine behavior, “recalling a time when Aaron was beaten because he exclaimed how he wanted to be a cheerleader.”

More is expected to be revealed on October 30 when Jonathan Hernandez releases his memoir (The Truth About Aaron) detailing his brother’s journey.

