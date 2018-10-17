T.I. ft. Young Thug & Swizz Beatz “The Weekend,” “6lack ft. J. Cole “Pretty Little Fears” & More | Daily Visuals

Last weekend T.I. dropped off his latest studio LP Dime Trap and while he’s been making a living as a reality TV dad/husband for a hot minute he proved that he can still every bit the rapper he was known to be.

Continuing to further that point, T.I. calls on Young Thug to get turnt up in the visual to “The Weekend” where an “innocent” pool party turns into murder scene after a wannabe Spring Breaker gets her comeuppance.

Speaking of women troubles, 6lack and J. Cole bond over their relationship drama with their respective partners in the clip to “Pretty Little Fears.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OG Sweetz featuring Willie D, Eric Bellinger featuring AD, and more.

T.I. FT. YOUNG THUG & SWIZZ BEATZ – “THE WEEKEND”

6LACK FT. J. COLE – “PRETTY LITTLE FEARS”

OG SWEETZ FT. WILLIE D – “GOVERDENT”

K CAMP & GENIUS – “CAN’T GO HOME”

FLIPPA – “NO CAP INTRO”

ERIC BELLINGER FT. AD – “PULLIN UP”

REKS & SHORTFYUZ FT. TERMANOLOGY – “POLLO/COLLECTION”

JORDAN HOLLYWOOD FT. LIL BABY – “LET ME FIND OUT”

MIKEYBADASS – “ACT RIGHT”

Z MONEY – “APART OF TRAPPIN”

SOLOSAM – “BREEZIN & COOLIN”

