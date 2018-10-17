“What’s Poppin!” – Iman Drops Receipts / TI Comes for 45!!

Hola, ok…what you NOT gonna do is try to catch Iman Shumpert trying to cheat on his wife Teyana Taylor.

Should Cardi keep the beef going with Nicki?

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TI came for 45’s neck…and the White House is calling for a boycott!

[ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=angieang

Also On 93.9 WKYS: