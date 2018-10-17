Kobe Byrant Removed From Festival Panel Because of 2003 Rape Allegation

How do you feel about this DMV?

Kobe Bryant is one of the best athlete basketball players in history but it looks like the film industry doesn’t really care.

Kobe recently won an Academy Award for his “Dear Basketball” short film.

Kobe was part of an animated film festival jury in L.A., but not anymore and it’s all because of the rape allegations from his 2003 case resurfacing.

The head of Animation Is Film said, “After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury”

