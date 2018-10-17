Young Mothers, Inc and Meko Kelly Presents “My Story, My Choice”

Young Mothers, Inc. & Love Queen Meko presents

My story, My Choice…

An up close and personal look into Domestic Violence & the people it affects.

We all have a story to tell of ourselves.

Wind down your weekend and spend a Sunday afternoon with Young Mothers, Inc. Executive Director, Kamille Bundy, Consultant and Author Meko Kelly On October 21 you will experience an afternoon of dialogue, collaborating activities, sustenance and libations with music provided by DJ Sixth Sense.

Admission is Free, but you can enjoy food & drinks for a minimum donation of $25.

Remember, no matter what you have to say, your life is YOUR story to tell, when YOU choose to tell it!

Please RSVP at YoungMothersInc.com

