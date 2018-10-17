Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI On Who Leaked Info About Drake’s Son

Friends are becoming enemies as the Drake and Pusha T beef keeps getting messier and messier. Now Pusha T is saying someone very close to Drizzy leaked the info that Drake had a son. Whoever spilled this info was crucial to Push’s diss record “The Story of Adidon” back in May.

Initially, Drake made it seem like Kanye West was the one who told Pusha T about his son. Drake appeared on LeBron James‘ HBO show The Shop last Friday and said, “I’m in Wyoming…I send him [Kanye] a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”

However, Push went on The Joe Budden Podcast recently and said it wasn’t Kanye that spilled the beans about Drake’s son, but it was Drake’s right-hand-man and producer Noah “40” Shebib.

“The information came from 40,” Push told Joe Budden. “It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to… he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day… And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

The whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me God… #JoeBuddenPodcast @ Montclair, New Jersey https://t.co/wtn5SVi3c1 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) October 17, 2018

Push further said someone from Drake’s team allegedly offered Push’s friend $100,000 for dirt on the Virginia spitter. “I’m on my way to Wyoming listening to Kanye’s album,” Push told Budden. “We in the car and get a call from an old friend saying, ‘Someone just hit me up talking about $100,000 for information on you.’”

Push said his friend even taped the conversation with this so-called Drake informant and gave it to Push.

Of course, many people on Twitter went nuts. The conspiracy theorists and rap analysts started pouring in.

Some people argued that Push was only trying to bring more attention to himself…

Pusha T a whole gossip girl. Pusha T got more interviews about Drake than DAYTONA shows in 2018. — Scorpion AOTY📀LLJ🕊 (@ovokosh) October 17, 2018

Pusha T clinging on to this Drake shit for dear life. Whatever it takes to be relevant I guess — Slimeball 3 OUT NOW (@OGxTP) October 17, 2018

Many theorized that Push might even be lying on 40, just to protect Kanye…

Pusha T is lying, he got that info from Kanye but he’s not gonna reveal that! He’s gonna protect Kanye at all cost! #Drake #40 #noah — nella0721 (@Danella0721) October 17, 2018

Some folks put it out there that Push could be lying to disrupt the whole OVO dynasty…

Pusha outting his source could be true or another well played tactic to make OVO question any and everyone everywhere!! Or BOTH!! Which is also amazing… — The Old Man (@oldmanebro) October 17, 2018

Other’s were quick to defend Pusha T…

Drake did a whole ass interview with LeBron, but Pusha T is wrong for responding and clarifying? Aubrey's Angels never make sense. — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) October 17, 2018

Drake stans really can’t be mad at Pusha, if Pusha really wanted attention from the beef he would’ve dropped a promotional record dissing him BEFORE his album dropped to generate buzz — Zechariah 7:10 (@OkeraJ) October 17, 2018

Keep that same energy with Drake on Kanye then too! They all been talking bout the same shit for MONTHS! I aint mad at Pusha trying to tell his truth responding to Drake and his Shop episode https://t.co/PaC2TW5jno — NA (@ThaCdot) October 17, 2018

There were even people who brought Lil Wayne into the situation because he allegedly had a falling out with Drake…

What if Mona Lisa is about 40 and Pusha T. 😳😳 Plot twist: what if 40's side was organized by Wayne to get dirt Drake. And maybe that's why there isn't a Drake feature on the album. Because Wayne also found out Drake was talking shit about him. pic.twitter.com/iTbtaa936O — BREADWINNER 🍞🍞 (@Malebye_DK) October 17, 2018

Others were trying to figure out which mysterious woman was pillow talking with 40. Some thought it might have been Drake’s ex Maliah Michel. But she denied spilling any info a few days ago…

Bitch I ain’t no snitch. If I say something imma say it while you watching so theirs no MF confusion. https://t.co/d29w05oTmX — Maliah Michel (@IAmMaliahMichel) October 14, 2018

Other folks were hilariously imagining 40s feelings in this very moment…

This is 40 when he finds out he’s the reason why everyone knows drake has a kid pic.twitter.com/qGODXuSP2Q — Steph (@_sailorsteph) October 17, 2018

Whatever the case may be, one thing is clear.

The Drake defendants aren’t backing down…

You’ll say one positive thing about Drake and get called all types of dick riders like you niggras ain’t been hanging on to the end of Pusha T’s frail plaits for months. — High Maintenance A Little Bit ❥ (@PleaseImpressMe) October 17, 2018

And neither are the Pusha T disciples…

Pusha could lead a nation lol he's so good with his words. — OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) October 17, 2018

In the words of Pusha T “how do you respond?”

