Push Got All The Tea: Twitter Plays CSI On Who Leaked Info About Drake’s Son

Friends are becoming enemies as the Drake and Pusha T beef keeps getting messier and messier. Now Pusha T is saying someone very close to Drizzy leaked the info that Drake had a son. Whoever spilled this info was crucial to Push’s diss record “The Story of Adidon” back in May.
Initially, Drake made it seem like Kanye West was the one who told Pusha T about his son. Drake appeared on LeBron James‘ HBO show The Shop last Friday and said, “I’m in Wyoming…I send him [Kanye] a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”
However, Push went on The Joe Budden Podcast recently and said it wasn’t Kanye that spilled the beans about Drake’s son, but it was Drake’s right-hand-man and producer Noah “40” Shebib.
“The information came from 40,” Push told Joe Budden. “It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to… he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day… And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”
Push further said someone from Drake’s team allegedly offered Push’s friend $100,000 for dirt on the Virginia spitter. “I’m on my way to Wyoming listening to Kanye’s album,” Push told Budden. “We in the car and get a call from an old friend saying, ‘Someone just hit me up talking about $100,000 for information on you.’”
Push said his friend even taped the conversation with this so-called Drake informant and gave it to Push.
Smh.
Messy.
Of course, many people on Twitter went nuts. The conspiracy theorists and rap analysts started pouring in.
Some people argued that Push was only trying to bring more attention to himself…
Many theorized that Push might even be lying on 40, just to protect Kanye…
Some folks put it out there that Push could be lying to disrupt the whole OVO dynasty…
Other’s were quick to defend Pusha T…
There were even people who brought Lil Wayne into the situation because he allegedly had a falling out with Drake…
Others were trying to figure out which mysterious woman was pillow talking with 40. Some thought it might have been Drake’s ex Maliah Michel. But she denied spilling any info a few days ago…
Other folks were hilariously imagining 40s feelings in this very moment…
Whatever the case may be, one thing is clear.
The Drake defendants aren’t backing down…
And neither are the Pusha T disciples…
In the words of Pusha T “how do you respond?”
