Migo’s apparently don’t get tired. This year we’ve seen them drop Culture II and go on a huge tour with Drake in addition to individual projects from each member with Quavo starting it off. However it seems there is no break for the group as Quavo stated in an interview with the Associated Press that we should expect Culture III early 2019. Leading up we should also expect solo projects from Takeoff & Offset.

