9-Year-Old Boy On Being Falsely Accused Of Groping #CornerstoreCaroline: ‘I Don’t Forgive This Woman’

The 9-year-old Brooklyn boy falsely accused of groping a white woman recently spoke to the media…and he had some serious words for Teresa Klein, aka #CornerstoreCaroline.
“I don’t forgive this woman.”
With his mother, Someko Bellille, by his side, Jeremiah Harvey was in tears as he delivered his message during a Flatbush community meeting on Tuesday.
He also spoke out about the need to bridge the racial divide, The Bklyner reported.
“People should be treated equally. People should be treated the same way,” he said. “Racism should be stopped. Violence is not the answer; it’s not the key. Friendship is really the key.”
Jeremiah then referenced Martin Luther King Jr.
“Martin Luther King Jr. brought people together. He brought whites and blacks together. He didn’t want other people to be separate: white and blacks in different schools, whites and blacks drinking from different fountains.”
As we previously reported, Harvey’s words come after a video went viral of Klein calling police accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a local bodega last Wednesday.
“That’s right. Her son grabbed my a–,” Klein could be heard saying on her phone. “And, she [the mother] decided to yell at me. There are security cameras in this bodega.”
And that very video she mentions later proved her allegations false.
Harvey’s book bag merely brushed against her on accident and as ABC News points out,“the video clearly shows Jeremiah’s hands were in front of him as he passed her.”
While Klein recently apologized for her actions, it’s clear that Harvey isn’t moved, telling the media that she “needs help.”
At the community meeting, his mother also shared her frustrations and anger about in the injustice that her son experienced.
“I am a hardworking, God fearing woman. Last week was just a normal day for me,” Bellille stressed.
“I said to them, let’s stop by Flatbush. This is my time I have with my kids, the time that I struggle to balance with home and work.”
“I decided to stop at this deli store, where this lady proceeded to intimidate, harass, and antagonize me and my children,” she said. “That day, this fear was placed into my children’s heart.”
She added, “What happened to us respecting one another, having unity and being neighborly?”
That’s a great and important question, especially living in Trump’s America.
BEAUTIES: What do you think of Jeremiah’s message for #CornerstoreCaroline?
