Here’s Who We Would Cast In An All Black Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Little Mermaid’

What is your favorite thing about Ariel? pic.twitter.com/phHfJJmr0l — The Little Mermaid (@TheDisneyAriel) January 20, 2014

Back in 1923, Walt and Roy Disney founded The Walt Disney Company and ninety-five years later it’s still going strong. In fact, Disney has been making headlines after announcing plans to reimagine The Little Mermaid as a live-action film. The animated musical fantasy is a favorite for ’90s kids, so of course all our grown behinds have intense opinions about who should star in the remake. Rumor is Zendaya and Lady Gaga are being considered for the roles of Princess Ariel and Ursula, respectively—Zendaya’s cool but Black Twitter had other ideas for Ursula, namely, she should be a BBW. We ain’t mad at that!

Nahhhh, Ursula was a BBW or a drag queen. Don't try and ruin this as well. Urgh, slightly over it with the Disney live action remakes atm https://t.co/QxP7dRlM8t — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) October 16, 2018

Let’s take a look at the original cast. There’s Princess Ariel, an antsy teen who’s tired of life underwater in the kingdom of Atlantica. There’s her dad, King Triton, who lays down the law—with love; Flounder, Ariel’s adventurous but nervous BFF; Sebastian, the crab who serves as the King’s most trusted advisor; Prince Eric, the dreamy human being Ariel is willing to risk it all for; and of course Ursula, the trifling evil sea witch who tries to scam Ariel out of her voice.

We have some ideas on who else could do these characters justice. Get into our list below and let us know if you agree.

Princess Ariel

Yara Shahidi – Can you imagine having the ever so woke Grown-ish actress swim up to the surface of the sea to reveal those curly locks and million dollar smile? We can.

Chloe or Halle Bailey – We wouldn’t be mad at Disney casting either one of these gorgeous sisters for the role of Ariel. From their luscious locs to their beautiful singing voices, we think they’d be perfect.

King Triton

Will Smith – Who better than the Fresh Prince to play King of the Sea and father to Princess Ariel? Will Smith would not only do the original role justice, he’d add his own comedic twist to the remake and look zaddy-ish while doing so.

Prince Eric

Luka Sabbat – Luka plays Yara Shahidi’s Prince Charming on Grown-ish and we can’t get enough. We actually really want to see this happen.

Bryshere Y. Gray – Ladies love Bryshere as Hakeem Lyon on Empire—he could definitely do this role justice.

Shameik Moore – Oh heyyy Shameik…another fine brother that would make the perfect prince for Ariel.

Flounder

Caleb McLaughlin – This Stranger Things actor is the sweet young guy we need as Ariel’s BFF.

Jaden Smith – Or, maybe Ariel’s BFF needs a little edge the second time around. Jaden, you free?

Sebastian

Kevin Hart – Sebastian was a key role in the animated film, playing the King’s most trusted advisor while also doubling as Princess Ariel’s sidekick and babysitter. This has Kevin Hart written all over it.

Mike Epps – OR, would his arch nemesis Mike Epps be a more hilarious baby sitter?

Ursula

Mo’Nique – Oh man, Mo’Nique would kill this role. Hands down.

Jill Scott – We can definitely picture a villainous Jill Scott scamming Ariel out of her voice with no remorse.

Eryka Badu – People know better than to play with Erykah Badu in real life, so we’d love to see her play the villain in The Little Mermaid. Plus, look at her.

Here’s Who We Would Cast In An All Black Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Little Mermaid’ was originally published on globalgrind.com