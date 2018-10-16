Y’all Peep? Jennifer Lewis Has Been A Whole A** Mood All Our Lives

Jenifer Lewis has been in the game for over 30 years, and is still giving us life — whether it be through interviews, on social media or on the hit ABC Show, Blackish.

The Mother of Black Hollywood has never been shy about telling it like it is, which is how she gained such a devout fan base. And when it comes to the truth, she tells it like it is. Jenifer once said of Trump:

“Donald Trump is pathetic. He needs to step down and get himself on a sofa or somebody’s chair and get help. He likes to rub sh*t in our faces. He’s a sociopath, he has no feelings. That’s why he’s able to mock the disabled, or mock women who come forward with their abuse. Oh he’ll see what the American people are made of at the midterms. It’s a nightmare. And the American people are going to have to wake up.”

Lewis, who has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder, even shared her feelings about Kanye West (who uses his mental illness as a scape goat to be politically outrageous) and his recent antics:

“I have bipolar disorder, and I know what mental illness looks like. Donald Trump and Kanye West are mentally ill.” She told Essence, “I want to say to Kanye West, you have a mental illness. I know what mania looks like, [and] that kind of mania is dangerous. “If I can’t reach him — which I am going to try — I need someone out there to pull him by the coattail and make this wrong right. That he has as much money as he does and is not in treatment….he knows he’s depressed, he know he’s out of order, he said so on TMZ. So, God bless him, he recognizes it, but now he has to do something about it.”

They don’t call of the mother of Black Hollywood for nothing. Lewis has advice, confidence and wisdom for days. But most importantly, she knows how to have a good time. Mama was all up and through Cardi B‘s surprise birthday party LA last week.

Jenifer Lewis was at Cardi bday party?! That’s all the co-sign I would ever need. pic.twitter.com/l7qVcUUDnb — Free. (@EnigmaticLone) October 16, 2018

Ms. Lewis once joked, “I’ve played everybody’s mama from Tupac to Whitney. You either want Jenifer Lewis or you don’t”. Her fans definitely feel the same way. Someone once tweeted, “If Jenifer Lewis aint play ya mama you really a loser in the world of Black Hollywood.”

We stan a relatable, humble, legend. Catch Jen Lew on season 5 of Blackish which airs tonight at 9 on ABC, and check out some moments when Mama was mood AF.

