Real Life Uncle Ruckus! Minister Jesse Lee Peterson: ‘Black People Have Been So Violent Over The Years’

Deplorable.

We can’t dismiss how dangerous some Black conservatives are, from Priscilla Shirer to Diamond and Silk to opportunists like Omarosa who is still begging to get an invite to the cookout even though she clearly only cares about herself. These Black conservatives defend racism and excuse the President all to make white folks smile inside. Jesse Lee Peterson is the latest example.

While talking about white people calling the police on Black people, the so-called minister  said on a right-wing radio show, “Black people have brought this upon themselves. They’ve been so violent over the years. They fight against police. We’ve seen knock-out games. We’ve seen where Black people are going into the suburbs, they’re robbing and raping and murdering. And rather than stopping it or being corrected, they’re blaming it on racism or white people.”

His tomfoolery continued, “So now you have white folks who have no other choice but to look out for themselves when they see a Black person. They don’t know who you are. They don’t know you might not be a criminal. They don’t know that you are a professional person; you’re black and the majority of black people are out of control, especially when it comes to dealing with white people.”

He added, “If you’re white, you have got to protect yourself.” See below.

The 69-year-old is clearly in that sunken place.

More of Trump's rallies are stirring controversy this week. RELATED: Donald Trump Rally Draws Thousands Of Protesters In NYC & Arizona; Some Arrested On Tuesday night, the president took the low road by making several statements about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that have caused outrage during a stop in Mississippi on his national campaign tour. He mocked Ford's sexual assault testimony against Brett Kavanaugh like it was nothing. He tried to "cast doubt" on Ford, CNN reported. Many politicians, activists and people on social media have condemned Trump's behavior. "I'm embarrassed that the President of the United States would do that to this woman," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said Wednesday, adding that Trump should "stop being mean." Harris also tweeted in support of Ford: "Dr. Ford is a profile in courage. She knew what she was up against when she came forward but spoke out because she felt it was her civic duty. She deserves better." Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also addressed the comments. "Last night, the President viciously mocked a sexual assault survivor," Warren tweeted. "@SenateGOP will have to decide whether to stand up to this disgusting behavior or not. But @realDonaldTrump will never silence Dr. Ford, or take away her strength and courage." His blatant disregard and disrespect of Ford came after the president made other inflammatory statements. Here are a number of tweets about his and his supporters' most controversial moments.

