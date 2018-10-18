Lloyd Visits Angie Ange in the Morning to Talk Fatherhood & New Album

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Fresh off the release of his new album, Tru – LP, Lloyd stopped by to kick it with the Angie Ange in the Morning Show Crew.

After a 7 year hiatus, Lloyd released a new album, named after his hit single “Tru” last year. During the interview with the morning show, Lloyd discusses why he took so much time off, what he learned in his absence, Fatherhood, and the process for creating his album.

In addition, while in the DMV, Lloyd visited a handful of schools with Angie Ange, DJ Money, and Little Bacon Bear. Lloyd shared his experiences at these schools and why he enjoys giving back so much.

