Over the past few days there has been social media speculation that Rapper Wale and Solange Knowles may have been a thing in the past. A Random tweet with hints that the song “Lotus Flower Bomb” was about Solange and twitter took off. People pulling up song lyrics and everything. Well someone tweeted Wale asking him what was his inspiration and he said “She’s Married Now.”

If you were a Drake fan before, what he did last night at his latest club appearance might make you a STAN! He was at a club in West Hollywood and not only performed extra songs for people in club…Drake bought the whole club McDonalds.. Yeah that’s right fries and burgers for everyone in the club. Drake was giving you shakes with a side of fries.

Want more stories?? Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above for all these stories and more.

Leah’s Lemonade: Did Wale and Solange Date In The Past? was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: