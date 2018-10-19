Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Rihanna turned down the NFL’s request to perform at the Suber Bowl
Remy Ma was backtracking after saying she doesn’t mind if non-brown people say the n-word
Drake is not believing that Pusha T got his secret baby tea from 40!
- “What’s Poppin!” – Rihanna Turns The NFL Down / Drake Not Believing The Rumors!
- New Music: Vic Mensa “Empathy”
- New Mixtape: Jacquees “QueMix 3”
- I’m Good Beloved, Enjoy: Rihanna Declines Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours