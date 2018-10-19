Did A$AP Ferg Tie The Knot With His Longtime Love? (Exclusive)

A$AP Ferg and his lover Renell Medrano have fueled rumors that they’ve gone ahead and jumped the broom.

The Harlem rapper set tongues wagging this week when he and his longtime partner debuted rings on their ring fingers at a dinner for the launch of Virgil Abloh’s bottle design collab with Moet Chandon Oct. 16.

Ferg rocked a chunky gold piece on his ring finger that seemed to be inspired by 1980s Harlem. Meanwhile, his lady love – who looked amazing in a silk lime green corset – sported a dainty number with diamonds all around it on her left hand.

The pair were acting like newlyweds and were inseparable all night at Abloh and Moet’s dinner, which also brought out Chloe Sevigny, socialite Hannah Bronfman, Emily Rajakowski and DJ Va$htie.

Ferg seemed in total awe of his photographer lady love, putting his arms around her as they chatted to model Winnie Harlow, who sat next to them.

The “Shabba Ranks” rapper hasn’t exactly kept his possible nuptials under wraps. His Instagram shows he’s been rocking the ring since at least the summer time.

It’s unclear if the pair is legally married because New York state law bars anyone except a bride or groom from obtaining info about a marriage license. We’ve also reached out to Ferg’s rep for comment.

If the pair did indeed tie the knot, we wish them the best!

