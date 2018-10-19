CLOSE
Sounds About White! Caucasian Shoots Police Officer And Isn’t Even Charged

David Turley, 63, got away with shooting a cop.

How incredible that a white man can shoot a police officer and isn’t even charged with a crime? This isn’t fake news, it actually happened in Owensboro, Kentucky.

On October 10, at around 6 a.m., David Turley, 63, thought Officer Zachary Morris was a “suspicious person,” according to 14 News. The officer was actually responding to a call of chasing a suspicious person and was running after the suspect.

Turley said, “I heard some commotion over there by the fence. I saw someone standing there with a flashlight on the ground, so I walked over to see what was going on. As I got closer, POW POW! And when he did, I had my weapon by my side and I just pulled up and fired and I started toward the ground to take cover.”

Turley claims he was shot at twice, saying, “Once they shot two times at my face, I had no choice. I was in fear of my life, and I returned fire.” Luckily, Morris was wearing a bulletproof vest, but he was hit in his abdomen. We’re told Morris fired his weapon during the incident, but it didn’t strike anyone. The officer is currently recovering from surgery.

Turley said, “I got five grandkids in this house. I’d lay my life down for every one of them.”

The key part to Turley’s story is that he “walked over” when he heard commotion. Why wouldn’t he walk away and call the police instead of trying to be the police?

It’s amazing how some white people are so quick to call the police on Black people, but can’t call the police when they actually should. Also, we can all assume what would have happen if Turley was Black and shot an officer — he certainly would have been charged with a crime.

