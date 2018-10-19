Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather Tried To Kill Her Mother

Tiffany Haddish has been on the road to success, but how she got there hasn’t been easy. Haddish has told stories about her abusive husband, time in and out of foster homes as well as the tragic story of her mother getting into a car accident. According to The Grio, Haddish even considered suicide at one point in her life after being raped at 17.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She said, “I literally wanted to kill myself. I felt like everything in my life and everybody that came around was out to hurt me.” One painful memory Haddish talked about was that her stepfather admitted that he tried killing her mother, siblings and her as well.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Which Reality TV Show She Turned Down, Suge Knight Jr. Says Tupac Is Alive & More [EXCLUSIVE]
He cut the brakes of the car and thought that everyone was in it, but it was only her mother. The car accident left her mother with permanent brain damage. At 21, Haddish wanted to get revenge on him. She said, ”His life was going really great when I was trying to get revenge. As soon as I started doing that, life started kicking him in the ass.” Haddish admitted that her grandmother told her to let God handle it. She continues to follow what her grandmother said and is turning her tragic stories into success.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Weighs In On Tiffany Haddish And Katt Williams’ Battle [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Budden & More Hit Angie Martinez’s Summer BBQ [Photos]
1. Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 1 of 23
2. Jesse Williams – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 2 of 23
3. Charlamagne & HoodCelebrityy – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 3 of 23
4. Joe Budden & Cyn Santana – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 4 of 23
5. Issa Rae – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 5 of 23
6. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 6 of 23
7. HoodCelebrityy – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 7 of 23
8. Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 8 of 23
9. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 9 of 23
10. Safaree – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 10 of 23
11. Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 11 of 23
12. Sarunas Jackson – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 12 of 23
13. Joe Budden & Tory Lanez – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 13 of 23
14. Issa Rae & Angie Martinez – Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 14 of 23
15. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 15 of 23
16. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 16 of 23
17. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 17 of 23
18. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 18 of 23
19. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 19 of 23
20. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 20 of 23
21. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 21 of 23
22. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 22 of 23
23. Angie Martinez BBQSource:Shareif Ziyadat 23 of 23
The Latest:
- Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To KYS Fest Courtesy Of WMATA
- Tiffany Haddish Talks Career, Dating, Upcoming Rap LP & More
- Digital Star Prince Ea Reevaluates What It Means To Be A ‘Social Media Influencer’ In Viral Acceptance Speech
- From #ApartmentPatty To “Uproar” Moves: This Week’s Biggest Winners & Losers
- Vince Staples Lands Lead Role In Upcoming Indie Film ‘Punk’
- HHW Tech Review: Samsung x AKG’s N700NC Wireless Headphones
- Did A$AP Ferg Tie The Knot With His Longtime Love? (Exclusive)
- Hundreds Of Fans Crowd Cardi B At Coat Giveaway In Brooklyn
- 50 Cent Beefs With Omar From ‘The Wire’ For Defending Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond
- AR-Ab and 8 Others Hit With Federal Drug Charges
Tiffany Haddish Shares Painful Story That Her Stepfather Tried To Kill Her Mother was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com